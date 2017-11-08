Voters okay senior center restoration and hospital expansion

In a decision that will impact western Garfield County families for years to come, voters elected to keep one of the staples of its community, approving of the $89.4 million bond measure on the November ballot.

Garfield County voters approved the project in a resounding 3,278 to 1,652 vote in favor.

At 50 years old, the E. Dene Moore Care Center needed help, advocates said, or Rifle would soon lose its senior care facility.

With nearly 67 percent of hospital district voters in favor of the project, Rifle's E. Dene Moore Care Center will be torn down and rebuilt, expanding its services and providing western Garfield County families with a brand new facility for years to come.