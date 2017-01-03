 Road warrior | PostIndependent.com

Road warrior

CDOT crew leader David Sorensen works Tuesday to keep Interstate 70 clear through Glenwood Canyon after an early morning snowstorm. Snow is expected to continue to fall off and on until Thursday, with a short break in the weather for the weekend. Higher temperatures and chances for continued snow are forecast for next week.Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

