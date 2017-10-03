Rockslide cleared from 82 outside Glenwood, lanes open now

Crews have now cleared rocks that fell onto Colorado 82 on the south edge of Glenwood Springs, initially blocking downvalley traffic into town. All lanes are now open, and work is underway to repair damage to the righthand bus lane, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The slide occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The agency’s command center in the Hanging Lake Tunnel said the left lane into town was completely blocked after the incident and the right lane partially blocked.

The incident was at mile marker 3, just south of the Glenwood Commercial Center, which houses 82 Liquors and Sunshine and Moons bakery, among other enterprises.