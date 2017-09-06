Second smoky day in Glenwood Springs; still under air quality advisory

Glenwood Springs still looked a little hazy Wednesday morning as the sun rose over the Roaring Fork Valley.

As of 8 a.m., Garfield County is still under a “moderate” air quality health advisory.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the following recommendation: “If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.”

The CDPHE website states that the areas with heaviest smoke impact will be ones directly downwind from wildfires in Routt County, including the Steamboat Springs area.

“Areas of heavy smoke will also be possible for the local valleys of the advisory area where smoke will be slow to dissipate during the day on Wednesday, and will likely redevelop Wednesday night,” the website states.

The above animation, provided by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, shows the near surface smoke forecast for the area. High pressure in the area is expected to weaken come Thursday, causing the air to flow to the south and southwest — which should bring decreased smoke in the area, according to senior forecaster Norv Larson.

A 30 percent chance of rain is also forecasted for Friday, which could help clear the air.