Selfies: Blessing those who love unconditionally at CARE’s Blessing of the Animals

Colorado Animal Rescue on Saturday morning held its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the shelter. Pets with both hooves and paws took part in the blessing on a beautiful Colorado bluebird day. Music performed by Jimmy Byrne kept the ceremony going, in between adoption success stories at CARE and ended with the blessing, which was done by the Rev. Shawna Foster.
"Every year we bless the animals to thank them for blessing us with their presence," said Foster. Jim Calaway, co-founder of Colorado Animal Rescue, was there with his beloved shelter dog Lacey by his side. In the 16 years of being open, CARE has rescued over 15,000 animals, said Calaway.
"This really is a celebration to bless ourselves and the entire community for all the good works we do and to celebrate all the things animals give us back," said Foster.
Bella the Corgi poses for the camera before the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at CARE Saturday morning.
Billie the chihuahua, an adoptable pet at CARE, waits to get blessed on Saturday morning.
Brees and his new brother Buku wait patiently Saturday morning to get blessed at CARE.
Jim Calaway, who is a co-founder of Colorado Animal Rescue, listens to a speech and waits with his rescue dog Lacey.
Orange tabby cat Mochi plays in the grass while waiting to get blessed at CARE on Saturday.
Jim Calaway's rescue dog Lacey waits by his side before getting blessed at CARE.
Jim Calaway, who is a co-founder of Colorado Animal Rescue, tells the crowd the importance of adopting a shelter dog during the Blessing of the Animals at CARE on Saturday morning.
Lee Barger and his dog Nanuk hang out together during the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at CARE on Saturday morning.
Stormy the llama and his owner spend some time together during the Blessing of the Animals at Colorado Animal Rescue.
Zeb, who is available for adoption at Colorado Animal Rescue gets blessed by the Rev. Shawna Foster during the Blessing of the Animals on Saturday morning at CARE.
Charolette the dachshund waits patiently to get blessed on Saturday morning at CARE.
Recommended Stories For You