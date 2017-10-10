Selfies: Blessing those who love unconditionally at CARE’s Blessing of the Animals

Colorado Animal Rescue on Saturday morning held its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the shelter. Pets with both hooves and paws took part in the blessing on a beautiful Colorado bluebird day. Music performed by Jimmy Byrne kept the ceremony going, in between adoption success stories at CARE and ended with the blessing, which was done by the Rev. Shawna Foster.

"Every year we bless the animals to thank them for blessing us with their presence," said Foster. Jim Calaway, co-founder of Colorado Animal Rescue, was there with his beloved shelter dog Lacey by his side. In the 16 years of being open, CARE has rescued over 15,000 animals, said Calaway.

"This really is a celebration to bless ourselves and the entire community for all the good works we do and to celebrate all the things animals give us back," said Foster.