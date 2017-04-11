Selfies: Classic Air Medical — lifesaving care with every flight | PostIndependent.com

Classic Air medical is a 24/7 on-call, rapid response flight company based out of Utah. It is a critical care air transport team that responds to illness and injuries within 200 miles of its base. The Classic Air Medical crew in Glenwood Springs is partnered with Valley View Hospital and uses the hospital campus as its base. Classic is not owned by VVH but is a separate entity that has a special relationship with the hospital as well as local law enforcement, EMS and search and rescue. Classic teams are also used as air transport teams to move patients from one hospital to another within that 200-mile radius. Each team consists of one flight paramedic and one nurse. Each pilot for Classic must complete a minimum of 3,500 hours before hire. For more information on Classic Air Medical and the membership program go to classicairmedical.com.