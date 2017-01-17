Selfies: Delivering local and organic produce in rain, snow or shine | PostIndependent.com

Nature’s Garden Delivery is run in the Roaring Fork Valley by Isaac Foust, who personally delivers local and organic produce to the homes and businesses of people around the valley. Customers order what they want, and it’s delivered within hours of being picked up by Foust. Nature’s Garden is not a CSA (community supported agriculture) program; it’s more like an online farmers market. Members sign up and order their customized box of produce online on a weekly or biweekly basis. Nature’s Garden delivers in rain, snow or shine and is a convenient way to receive produce without needing to get out on snowy or rainy days. Nature’s Garden will also pick up and deliver local or organic dairy and meat products. For more information go to naturesgardendelivery.com.