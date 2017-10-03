 Selfies: Laying the foundation for a major milestone | PostIndependent.com

Selfies: Laying the foundation for a major milestone

Grand Avenue bridge crews have spent the last few weeks preparing for a major concrete pour, which is set to begin Friday at 7 p.m. and continue through the night. Crews are currently tying each individual piece of rebar into a woven pattern to create the structural foundation of the new traffic bridge.
Across the Colorado River, the Sixth and Laurel roundabout has also made significant progress. Crews have already completed the northeast and northwest sides of the roundabout and will begin working on the second half in the coming weeks.
"This is called accelerated bridge construction," said GAB Public Information Manager Kathleen Wanatowicz.
Crews work on multiple activities at the same time with layered material deliveries to meet a specific schedule. "This concrete pour is a critical path," Wanatowicz said.
She noted that the project is on schedule for its 95-day completion target.

Grand Avenue bridge crews have spent the last couple of weeks laying and tying off rebar in preparation for the concrete pour which is set to take place on Friday night.
At 7 p.m. Friday, crews will begin to pour 1,000 cubic yards of concrete for the new Grand Avenue bridge deck. The team anticipates that this concrete pour will span approximately 12 hours.
Today will be one of two Appreciation Days where cyclists, walkers and transit riders who are on the move from 6:30-8 a.m. will be greeted at three locations: Two Rivers Park, the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge and the River Trail at 23rd and Grand.
The city of Glenwood Springs will be distributing free bicycle headlights and taillights to riders, and pedestrian flashers to walkers during the Oct. 31 Appreciation Day.
The concrete pour happening on Friday will be a critical portion of bridge construction and will be a maor milestone towards the completion of the new bridge, however, will be weather dependent.
Wednesday is the halfway mark of the 95-day detour which began on August 14.

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com.

 

