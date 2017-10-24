 Selfies: Officer Dietrich forms a lasting trust and bond with students | PostIndependent.com

School Resource Officer Chris Dietrich started working for the Glenwood Springs Police Department in 2012 and has been the School Resource Officer for the last three years.

As the SRO for the Roaring Fork School District in Glenwood, he works between Sopris and Glenwood Springs elementary schools, as well as Glenwood Springs Middle and High schools. Dietrich's job as the SRO is to provide counseling and education with the kids, enforce the law and try to build a relationship with them that starts in elementary school and lasts all the way to high school.

For Dietrich, the ultimate daily goal is not only to ensure safety within the schools but also connect the bridge between law enforcement and kids, as well as the community.
"I enjoy being out in front of the kids and just watching that relationship develop and seeing that on a daily basis." Dietrich said.

Whether making appearances in school assemblies or hanging out with the students during lunch hours, the bond between Dietrich and many of the students is notable and something that formed over time.

"That's one of the biggest things is just trying to build that bridge with the kids and the community." Dietrich said. "Just being around and being a face … to create a level of trust between law enforcement and the kids so as they grow up they have that trust with the officers."

Officer Dietrich and Glenwood Springs High School senior Bryan Palacios hang out and chat at the school during the lunch hour.
Officer Dietrich hangs out with Brian Aguilar Guzman and Jesus Segovia during the lunch hour at Glenwood Springs Middle School.
Autom Boyden and Macy Wilson give Officer Dietrich a hug in the hallway at Glenwood Springs Middle School.
Officer Dietrich talks with Glenwood Springs Middle School student Ariana Griffiths during the lunch break at the school.
Officer Dietrich hangs out and talks with students during the lunch break at Glenwood Springs Middle School.
Officer Dietrich greets the students at Sopris Elementary as they start a new day at school.
Officer Dietrich arm wrestles with students at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Officer Dietrich reads through Safe2Tell reports at the high school. Safe2Tell is a system the schools are using where students and parents can anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens them, their friends, family or community. The number and information for Safe2Tell is on the back of each student ID.
Officer Dietrich interacts with students at Glenwood Springs High School.
Officer Dietrich takes a selfie with Glenwood Springs High School senior Christopher Deaton during the lunch hour at the school.

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com

