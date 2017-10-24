Selfies: Officer Dietrich forms a lasting trust and bond with students

School Resource Officer Chris Dietrich started working for the Glenwood Springs Police Department in 2012 and has been the School Resource Officer for the last three years.

As the SRO for the Roaring Fork School District in Glenwood, he works between Sopris and Glenwood Springs elementary schools, as well as Glenwood Springs Middle and High schools. Dietrich's job as the SRO is to provide counseling and education with the kids, enforce the law and try to build a relationship with them that starts in elementary school and lasts all the way to high school.

For Dietrich, the ultimate daily goal is not only to ensure safety within the schools but also connect the bridge between law enforcement and kids, as well as the community.

"I enjoy being out in front of the kids and just watching that relationship develop and seeing that on a daily basis." Dietrich said.

Whether making appearances in school assemblies or hanging out with the students during lunch hours, the bond between Dietrich and many of the students is notable and something that formed over time.

"That's one of the biggest things is just trying to build that bridge with the kids and the community." Dietrich said. "Just being around and being a face … to create a level of trust between law enforcement and the kids so as they grow up they have that trust with the officers."

Recommended Stories For You

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com