Selfies: Smiling Goat Ranch brings healing power of horse therapy to Roaring Fork Valley

Smiling Goat Ranch is a nonprofit affiliate of The Horse Boy — using horses and small social animals to help people with autism and veterans with PTSD. The Horse Boy Foundation is a therapy program that uses an equine therapy that addresses the nervous system and builds neuroplasticity for autism, ADD and PTSD. Smiling Goat Ranch was founded in 2012 by Sheryl Barto and is located in Carbondale. Barto instantly fell in love with the idea of horse therapy after meeting the father of The Horse Boy Foundation, Rupert Isaacson, who developed the method out of personal experience with his son Rowan's autism. Smiling Goat Ranch runs solely on donations, grants and volunteer work. For more information, visit smilinggoatranch.com.

