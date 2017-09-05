Selfies: The Grant boys head back to school in Glenwood

The Grant family spent Tuesday morning getting through the back-to-school jitters and chaos much like many other families in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt. Logan, Joshua, Donaven and Zander were up at 6 a.m. (along with mom Krissa) to eat breakfast and get ready for their first day of school in Glenwood after a recent move from New Castle.

The Grants were among the many families figuring out the best schedule and buses to take in the middle of the Grand Avenue bridge closure. Zander spent his first day as a sixth-grader at Glenwood Springs Middle School and had an easy walk from his house in West Glenwood. Krissa and the three younger boys took part in the walking bus from Two Rivers Park to Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

The boys were excited and had no issues settling into their new classrooms, including new preschooler Logan. "I wasn't worried about the boys, I was worried about Mom," said family friend Lynda Brent. "I'll probably cry when I get back home," replied Krissa.