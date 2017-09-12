Selfies: Volunteers give busy Hanging Lake Trail much needed attention

Glenwood Canyon's popular Hanging Lake Trail was closed Saturday and Sunday for work performed by the Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and the Forest Service. Roughly 80 people from across the state came together to make up 10 crews and complete 10 different work projects.

For most people, being out on the trail with other volunteers brought them a sense of community and the realization that they can do the hard technical and physical work that is required of such a heavily trafficked trail. "I think it's important to give back to the state," explained volunteer crew leader Terry Gimbel. "I have been a hiker, backpacker, cross country skier, snowshoer for many, many years. So I think this is my way to give back."

Photos and video by PI Staff Photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com