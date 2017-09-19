Selfies: When barrel racing becomes a lifestyle

Sydney Surin started barrel racing when she was only 4, though she wasn't able to compete in rodeos until she turned 5. Her success with racing started early in life and has recently, at the age of 18, earned her a Women's Pro Rodeo Association card. Sydney was undefeated in Carbondale for two years in a row, and has the arena record of 15.2 seconds set in 2014. She won the Snowmass Rodeo at 11 years old.

Barrel racing goes far beyond rodeo nights and 15-second rides; for Surin it starts at 7 a.m. and goes until at least 10 p.m. every day. "It's a lifestyle," said Surin. "Once you live it you can't go back." Her horses Sugar and Chicky are her companions and best friends who were there for her while her dad was undergoing treatment for stage four bladder cancer seven years ago.

Surin gives credit to her horses, parents and the sponsors who have helped her along the way. "My dad and my mom are my best friends," said Surin. "This [barrel racing] is all I know. It's my love, it's my passion."

