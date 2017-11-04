Selfies: Where, oh, where do those pumpkins go?

Have you ever wondered where all the pumpkins go after Halloween? New Castle Gardens has found a way to benefit not only locals in need but also some of the wildlife at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Just a few days after Halloween, Michelle Cox and her staff started sorting and organizing the left over pumpkins to be picked up by LIFT-UP and the wildlife foundation. Around three dozen pie pumpkins went to local families in need to be made into pies, pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread and other foods. A volunteer from the PSSWF picked up four crates full of pumpkins that will slowly be fed to the 11 young bears currently residing there. "I decided to partner with the wildlife foundation because they are feeding animals in need," said Cox. Osage Gardens, located between New Castle and Silt, as well as the New Castle City Market also plan to donate pumpkins to the PSSWF.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com