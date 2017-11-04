 Selfies: Where, oh, where do those pumpkins go? | PostIndependent.com

Selfies: Where, oh, where do those pumpkins go?

Have you ever wondered where all the pumpkins go after Halloween? New Castle Gardens has found a way to benefit not only locals in need but also some of the wildlife at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Just a few days after Halloween, Michelle Cox and her staff started sorting and organizing the left over pumpkins to be picked up by LIFT-UP and the wildlife foundation. Around three dozen pie pumpkins went to local families in need to be made into pies, pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread and other foods. A volunteer from the PSSWF picked up four crates full of pumpkins that will slowly be fed to the 11 young bears currently residing there. "I decided to partner with the wildlife foundation because they are feeding animals in need," said Cox. Osage Gardens, located between New Castle and Silt, as well as the New Castle City Market also plan to donate pumpkins to the PSSWF.

 

New Castle Gardens employees Tylor Zordel-Kantas and Audrey Millican help pick out and load up pumpkins to be delivered to the bears at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt.
New Castle Gardens employee Audrey Millican helps load up pie pumpkins which were delivered to LIFT-UP.
New Castle Gardens employees George Cutting and Tylor Zordel-Kantas load up pumpkins to be taken to the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt.
New Castle Gardens employees George Cutting and Audrey Millican load up pumpkins to be delivered to the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation.
New Castle Gardens employee Audrey Millican helps pick out and load up pumpkins to be delivered to the bears at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation.
New Castle Gardens employees help Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundatoin volunteer Walt Geister load up pumpkins to be delivered to the bears.
Erin Romero and Nanci Limbach at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation pick out pumpkins to give to their 11 bears currently residing at the wildlife foundation.
Erin Romero gives three young bear cubs multiple pumpkins to snack on at the wildlife foundation.
Three of the eleven bear cubs currently at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation snack on pumpkins
One of the eleven bear cubs currently at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation checks out the pumpkins.
Three of the eleven bear cubs currently at the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation snack on pumpkins.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com

