Shapiro brings parties, politics and big dollars

Who is Robert Shapiro? He's CEO of Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC, a financial group specializing in real estate investment.

Shapiro, during his part-year residency in the Roaring Fork Valley, has made Aspen Glen a hot party and political gathering spot.

"Cocktails, fine wine and Dom Perignon flowed, ushering in 2016 with a grand flourish," described one of the parties on a blog post on Woodbridge Realty of Colorado's website.

Attendees included controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, singer-songwriter Gianna Salvato and Grammy-winning composer Paul Williams.

Clarke was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, was criticized for denigrating comments toward other blacks, and faced allegations of inmates being mistreated in his jails before resigning from his post.

Shapiro held a reception in September 2016 for Darryl Glenn, Colorado Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, in Aspen Glen.

He has hosted events there that have featured such conservative luminaries as Karl Rove, Rick Perry and Fox News analyst Juan Williams.

According to the National Institute on Money in State Politics, Robert Shapiro from Sherman Oaks, California, another of his residences, has contributed at least $325,000 to political campaigns in the last five years. His biggest contributions were $75,000 to the Conservative Solutions PAC and $65,000 to the Republican National Committee.

He has recently contributed to the campaigns of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and Rep. Scott Tipton, from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.