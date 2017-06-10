 Share your fun this summer; win big | PostIndependent.com

Back to: News

Share your fun this summer; win big

Jeannie Jay Martin |

Jeannie Jay Martin of Rifle sent us this photo of a sunset in the Flat Tops, a great example of a Summer Fun photo entry.

The Post Independent's annual Summer Fun photo contest is underway, and readers will win more than $1,600 in prizes from Summit Canyon Mountaineering and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

You can enter at postindependent.com/summerfun through Sept. 8. We will award two monthly prizes — two passes each to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

In September we'll award the grand prize — a $500 gift card from Summit Canyon Mountaineering, and second and third prizes of $200 and $100 Summit Canyon gift cards.

Enjoy it out there!