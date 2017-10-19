Silt house fire displaces family of four

A family of four’s home suffered a total loss on Wednesday afternoon after it was engulfed in flames. The home was north of Silt on Silt Mesa.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. All pets made it to safety and no injuries were reported. One person was home at the time, but was reported to be in the shop on the property.

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded with sixteen personnel, two engines, three tenders for water shuttle operations and a stand-by ambulance, according to the press release. Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Victim Response Team responded to the scene. Xcel Energy was called to assist with turning off the gas and electricity.

Cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious in nature, states the press release. Total dollar loss has not been determined at this time.