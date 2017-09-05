Smoky haze over Roaring Fork Valley from larger, western fires

Roaring Fork Valley was under a smoky hazy during the day Tuesday. But the smoke’s haze isn’t that close to home.

“The smoke coming into the area appears to be originating from numerous large fires in eastern Oregon, Washington and much of Idaho with lesser input from smaller fires in Wyoming and closer to home here in Colorado,” said Norv Larson, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

A video the Weather Service posted to Facebook illustrates that effect:

Garfield County said in a press release that all three Garfield County monitoring sites — Carbondale, Rifle, and Battlement Mesa — are reading levels in the "moderate" category for particulate matter on the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index (AQI).

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued several wildfire smoke advisories around the state, but not one for Garfield County, according to the press release.

Recommended Stories For You

Real-time information on local air quality can be found on the county’s webpage.

Map below shows where different wildfires are, how large of an area they cover and their containment status.