Stranded climber rescued from Capitol Peak

A Denver man was rescued Wednesday afternoon from Capitol Peak after losing his way.

Five climbers have died on the mountain west of Aspen this summer.

Authorities said in a news release that at about 2:40 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a climber stranded on the 14,131-foot mountain.

Joseph Seeds Jr. of Denver was descending after summiting Capitol when he got off route in the area of the peak's sub-summit K2. Seeds was unable to get back on route and became stranded on unstable terrain. He was able to contact a friend via text

message and request help.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., a Mountain Rescue Aspen helicopter team consisting of two rescuers was flown into the field by a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter from the High Altitude Training Center.

Shortly after 5, the helicopter team located Seeds below K2, to the northwest of the summit. Seeds was thirsty and fatigued, but otherwise uninjured. Seeds and the MRA helicopter team were then flown off the mountain.

All rescuers were out of the field by 6:15 p.m. and the incident was closed a short time later.