Thanks to everyone for fighting traffic

The detour traffic numbers have come in, and we are short of our original goal. An average 22 percent reduction in traffic has been achieved during the detour. It may not be the 35 percent reduction we set as a goal, but it's almost two-thirds of the way there.

We worked together by planning ahead, teaming up and driving less. The project team wants to thank all of you who chose to ride the bus, carpool, vanpool, avoid peak hours or otherwise change your travel habits to avoid the detour.

We also applaud all the businesses and organizations that proactively changed hours, are running customer specials and helped employees find other ways to get to work. We can't forget the Roaring Fork School District either, whose use of walking school buses has significantly decreased traffic. Thank you all for being part of the reduction.

And for those of you who can't avoid the detour, we thank you for your patience and your awareness of conditions around the work zones. Without the trip reduction that we have seen, your daily waits in bumper-to-bumper traffic would have certainly been much longer.

We are more than halfway through the detour period, and the project team wants to remind you that it's not over yet. As the weather turns, the walk to work will get a little brisker, and you might have to break out the foul-weather gear to wait for the bus. We know the creature comforts of your car will be calling you, but resist those thoughts and stay on task. Please, keep doing what you're doing. You'll continue to do yourself a favor and help to reduce traffic in Glenwood as the project comes to fruition.

If you are in the daily detour traffic, it's not too late to try something else. Help us boost the traffic reduction numbers by taking the bus, walking, biking, carpooling with friends, or avoiding driving whenever possible. You'd be surprised how invigorating and pleasant a bike ride to your favorite downtown restaurant can be.

Here are some takeaways the project team has regarding the traffic numbers:

Although the numbers show traffic to be greater than 90 percent of capacity from 5-6 a.m. and 2-7 p.m., there are still times of the day and night when traffic is below that mark. Anytime outside these windows are the times it is easier to get around town.

The city of Glenwood Springs has made it very easy to get around town without a vehicle. The Ride Glenwood routes have increased frequencies and no fares; the trails and bike lanes are well-marked and signed; and pedestrian wayfinding has been increased downtown.

Construction Update

The second deck pour over the steel girders is scheduled to take place this week. Go to the bridge Facebook page or website for specific dates and times. The Colorado River will be closed during the pour — the regular river closure operations plan will be in place.

Crews are also working on completing the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout — please follow flagger directions and signage in the area.