The best of the Summer Fun Photo Contest | PostIndependent.com

The votes are in, and the winner of the Post Independent’s 2016 Summer Fun Photo Contest is Sami Dinar of Glenwood Springs for “Stargazing.”

Dinar wins a $500 Summit Canyon Mountaineering gift card in the contest sponsored by Summit Canyon and Glenwood Caverns/Iron Mountain Hot Springs.

April Enzer of Carbondale won second place and a $200 card for “Saving Snails.” Jennifer Balmes of Basalt won third place and a $100 card for “Views Are Better on Top.”

Two photos were selected for honorable mention: “Played Hard & Worn Out” by Penny Brown of Glenwood Springs; and “Living Petroglyphs” by Adrianna Duehrssen of Rifle.

The contest, which ran from May through Labor Day, drew 335 entries. See all the winners and honorable mentions at postindependent.com.

Another PI photo contest, for our 2017 calendar, remains open. Monthly winning photographs are awarded $25 gift cards. The overall winning photograph will be used for our cover and will win a $250 gift card. Enter at http://tinyurl.com/PIcalendarcontest.