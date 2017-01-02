Bridge Answer man column: The road ahead — the final push to complete two bridges | PostIndependent.com

The start of a new year signals a time for reflection and goal-setting. We recently reviewed some of the Grand Avenue bridge project’s major accomplishments in 2016 — let’s take a moment to look at what is in the works for 2017.

We are currently wrapping up phase two of five for the project. This month, we are moving forward, full steam ahead, with several crucial steps. Key projects include the pedestrian bridge, utility work and structural walls.

Beginning this week, upcoming projects include:

• Installing black, steel pedestrian railing on the new pedestrian bridge.

• Installing roofing for the elevator building’s canopies.

• Masonry for elevator building landing structure.

• Excavating, shoring and constructing structural walls.

• Work on Seventh Street utilities.

• Work on cable and electric utilities on Sixth Street and Colorado 82.

Other work to be completed in Phase Two:

• Shoring excavation for structural walls and the new north pedestrian bridge stairs.

• Backfill areas in Hot Springs Pool parking lot and old Shell gas station site.

• Backfilling of pedestrian tunnel (the tunnel is complete).

• Pedestrian bridge utilities.

• Drainage north of the Colorado River and in downtown sections.

• Construction of substructure for traffic bridge piers.

• In mid-February, the steel girders for the traffic bridge will be installed to the Colorado River.

Pedestrian and business access will continue to remain open throughout the project. Phase two will be completed in March.

PHASE THREE

Phase three work will be completed this spring and summer. Phase three is all construction activity prior to the bridge detour, scheduled to begin Aug. 14, 2017. One crucial portion of phase three is the asphalt overlay project along U.S. 6 and Midland Avenue: The existing asphalt will be overlaid with new asphalt to accommodate the increased traffic volume during the detour.

Work to be completed in Phase Three:

• Install masonry and complete finishes on pedestrian bridge.

• Traffic bridge structural work.

• Install remaining drainage that doesn’t have roadway conflicts.

• Backfill and roadway construction on River Road, Interstate 70 Exit 116 westbound off-ramp and new alignment on Grand Avenue.

NIGHT WORK IN JANUARY

There will be lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound right turn at Sixth and Pine streets for the several weeks.

The project team is in the final push preparing for the detour and working to complete as much as possible with minimal impacts.

We thank the community for its continuing patience. For more information, visit grandavebridge.codot.gov, call our hotline at 970-618-9897 or email the project team at info@grandavenuebridge.com.