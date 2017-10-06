Traffic holds set Monday-Tuesday in Glenwood Canyon

Traffic on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be held for 30 minutes at a time Monday and Tuesday while helicopters help with work on rockfall fences.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the helicopter operations will require that motorists be stopped in both directions while the helicopter is in the air. Traffic will then be released until the next flight. Operations are also scheduled on Tuesday unless the work is completed on Monday. If weather impacts the ability to fly Monday then the operation moves to Tuesday.

"We attempt to schedule this safety-critical rockfall work when the average daily traffic counts begin to fall off after the busy summer season on the I-70 corridor," said Nicole Oester, CDOT geohazards project manager. "It's important to get these repairs done before winter settles in."

• Work is planned from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting.

• The eastbound I-70 stop point is mile point 122.5 (Shoshone).

• The westbound I-70 stop point is mile point 131 near Bair Ranch.

The Glenwood Canyon bike path will be open. Flaggers will be on the path to hold cyclists and pedestrians while helicopters are flying.