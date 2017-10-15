Traffic signals ahead for 6th and Laurel roundabout

If you've been to the Sixth and Laurel interchange, you know that there is more than a bridge being built in this 95-day detour period.

Work on the Sixth and Laurel roundabout is moving toward completion, and crews have begun to install the traffic signals in the area. The new traffic signals will be installed over the next month.

Flashback to the Environmental Assessment. The design intent for this intersection was to separate local and interstate traffic. All of these traffic signals will help to facilitate traffic coming on and off the interstate.

These new traffic signals will maintain traffic flow and assist with the functionality of the roundabout and new Grand Avenue Bridge. I have shown the signals on the accompanying diagram.

Signal A: Signal A is located on the eastbound Colorado 82 lanes, and serves as the signal for those exiting the roundabout to access the Grand Avenue bridge and for motorists coming off I-70 to access the bridge. This signal will also facilitate a left turn for access to the roundabout from I-70.

Signal B: Located on westbound Colorado 82 approaching the I-70 interchange, this signal serves westbound Colorado 82 traffic wishing to access I-70 eastbound and westbound on-ramps, and stops westbound traffic to facilitate a left turn to the roundabout from the eastbound lanes.

Signal C: Signal C is located between the eastbound and westbound off-ramps. This signal will assist with pedestrian crossings on the westbound off-ramp, and traffic integration from both the eastbound and westbound off-ramps.

Signal D: Located between the eastbound and westbound on-ramps, this signal allows motorists exiting the roundabout to easily access I-70 eastbound or westbound.

While these signals may be confusing to some, it will all come together in the next few weeks. This interchange is in a constant state of change as our crews work to complete the roundabout. If you are traveling in the area, make sure to follow signs and flagger instructions.

When the new Grand Avenue bridge opens to traffic, the roundabout will be complete. New traffic patterns always come with a learning period, especially for local users. Do not be intimidated. Be patient and just follow the signs, and you'll be on your way.