Train, Killers, Stevie Wonder headline Jazz Aspen Fest | PostIndependent.com

Aspen’s summer season comes to a melodic close over Labor Day weekend with some of the most high-profile acts in the history of Jazz Aspen coming to Snowmass Town Park.

Doors open on Friday at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept 2. Andy Grammer, the voice behind last year’s triple-platinum hit “Honey, I’m Good” opens the main stage concerts at 6 p.m. followed by Train, the San Francisco-based band making its second headlining appearance at the festival. Led by vocalist Pat Monahan, Train is best-known for the hits “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister.”

The main stage triple-bill on Saturday opens with Austin-based hard blues duo Black Pistol Fire (3 p.m.) followed by the eclectic local favorites Thievery Corporation (5 p.m.) with Las Vegas hitmakers The Killers closing out the night at 7:30 p.m. The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and received multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations with hits like “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me” and “Smile Like You Mean It.” Local favorite Thievery Corporation, a genre-bending duo consisting of Eric Hilton and Rob Garza and a coterie of guest musicians, will precede The Killers.

On Sunday, the festival closes on a high note with breakout British songstress Corinne Bailey Rae (3 p.m.) followed by the legendary new wave pioneers Duran Duran (5 p.m.) and closing with the great Stevie Wonder (7:30 p.m.) in a landmark performance.

“Stevie Wonder is, without question, the most important and iconic artist to ever headline JAS,” Jazz Aspen founder and president Jim Horowitz said when the lineup was announced in March.

Tickets run from $69.95 to $89.95 for one day tickets, with three-day passes available at 866-527-8499 and www.jazzaspensnowmass.org,