Trump drops into Aspen for fundraiser | PostIndependent.com

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attended a private fundraiser in Aspen on Thursday evening. His Boeing 757 landed at the Eagle County Airport in Gypsum, where Trump immediately boarded a smaller plane to travel to Aspen.

He appeared at a private fundraising event at a home on Buttermilk Mountain.Trump canceled a public appearance in Denver but kept his schedule for Aspen, where the Colorado state chairman for the campaign, Larry A. Mizel, hosted a VIP meeting and reception for Trump, according to the Pitkin County Republicans.

Tickets to the event ranged from $2,700 per person for the reception, $10,000 per couple for a photograph with Trump and attendance at the reception, and $25,000 for a VIP meeting with photo and reception.

In anticipation of Trump’s visit, Mayor Steve Skadron released a statement Thursday morning along with Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Rick Palacio, who called Trump’s principles contrary to everything Coloradans stand for.

“I’m hopeful that Mr. Trump’s visit to our cherished community will sensitize him to the reality of climate change and its impact on our community. The strength of our local economy is directly related to the health of our natural environment,” Skadron said.

“Aspen prides itself on welcoming everyone. While we respect a diversity of opinions and views, we are disheartened by the prejudice and anger that so often comes through Mr. Trump’s pronouncements. I sincerely hope he takes home some of our mountain values, like respect of the natural environment, a constructive public-private sector balance and a willingness to reach out and help your neighbor rather than vilify those who are different.”