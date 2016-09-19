Two Garfield child-care providers gain top rating | PostIndependent.com

The Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council along with the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Early Childhood on Monday recognized two early childhood family child-care home programs for achieving the first Level 5 Colorado Shines quality ratings among family child care homes.

Level 5 is the highest quality rating for early childhood programs in Colorado.

Recognized in an event at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library were Stephanie Northrup of Carbondale and Rebecca Fuller of New Castle.

Colorado Shines rates the quality of early care and learning programs on a scale of Level 1-5. Level 1 child care and preschool programs are licensed by the state of Colorado and meet the state’s health and safety requirements. Programs can improve their quality rating by investing in additional training for staff, offering activities to children to support emotional and developmental growth, and engaging parents and caregivers in the education of their child.

Quality ratings are provided to child care programs at no cost, and the state provides financial incentives and coaching for programs working to improve their quality rating. Currently, 4,370 programs are quality rated across the state, with 658 programs rated at the levels 3-5.