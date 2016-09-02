Two hurt in I-70 crash near Silt | PostIndependent.com

A crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 closed both lanes of traffic near the Silt exit.

Colorado Department of Transportation was notified of the crash around 8:10 a.m., according to Tracy Trulove, communications manager for CDOT Region 3. The interstate was reopened about an hour later.

A 17-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were transported to Grand Valley Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, said Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer. Their identities were not immediately available.

The 50-year-old woman was also issued a citation, though what charge was not immediately known.

A motorist caught in the traffic backup reported seeing a white minivan on the side of the interstate about 2 miles east of Exit 97, the Silt exit. The van appeared to be heavily damaged.