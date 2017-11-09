Police searching West Glenwood for bank robber; bomb squad en route to evacuated Alpine branch

A man forced his way into the Alpine Bank branch in West Glenwood this morning, following an employee inside as she unlocked the door and then putting down a “suspicious-looking package,” Police Chief Terry Wilson said.

The bank branch was evacuated and a bomb squad was en route, Wilson said. The man fled, discarding articles of clothing along the way.

Glenwood Springs Middle School was on lock-down, and parents of students at Two Rivers Community School were informed by text message that the school was on “lock-in.”

By 12:30 p.m., a Post Independent photographer saw people leaving the scene and Two Rivers had confirmed that their lock-in order had been lifted.

Authorities “have established a path” along which the man fled, and were searching the area and going door-to-door, Wilson said.

The Alpine branch is in the Glenwood Springs Mall parking lot and Wilson said the man fled toward Glenwood Springs Ford, which is west across Storm King Road.

Recommended Stories For You

Wilson said he was not sure whether the man got any money.

The chief said the robber or would-be robber was a dark-complected male. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the drawstrings tight so that little of his face showed.

The Two Rivers school alert was sent at about 9:50 a.m. on Thursday. A lock-in, according to the alert, means students and staff are to stay inside the building with no visitors.

“Please do not panic, we are all safe,” the alert read. “This is a standard procedure for these instances.”

The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.