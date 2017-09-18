USA Today names Giant Canyon Swing one of the most extreme thrill rides

USA Today released a list Monday of the most extreme rides around the country — and Glenwood made the list. The Giant Canyon Swing at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park came in at No. 9.

The article said the pendulum ride — which swings riders out 1,300 feet above the Colorado River — “delivers potent, tummy-tickling, negative G-forces.”

The location on top of a mountain in Glenwood Canyon is what is said to set the ride apart.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park isn’t new to national spotlight. It’s Haunted Mine Drop ride, which opened this summer, was on USA Today’s list of most anticipated rides. The caves itself also gained recognition from the publication.