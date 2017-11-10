Vail Mountain still set to open Nov. 17 despite current dry conditions

VAIL — Despite some snow this week, powder is a little scarce on the ground right now. Still, Vail Mountain is headed toward its scheduled opening on Friday, Nov. 17.

While a storm system that essentially ended on Tuesday, Nov. 7, dropped some snow over the high country, the opensnow.com website reports that Vail only received a bit less than 5 inches of accumulation.

That was about the norm in the Central Rockies, where the website’s look at automated snow measurement sites shows between 5 inches and 10 inches of snow fell. Loveland Ski Area did receive 14 inches. Just to the north, roughly 25 inches fell into Rocky Mountain National Park.

The weather forecast does us no favors in the next week. The National Weather Service forecast through Thursday, Nov. 16, shows no chance of new snow at Vail.

Despite a relatively dry fall, resorts are opening, including Vail next week.

Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper Mountain are all set to open Friday, Nov. 10.

