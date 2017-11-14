Vail postpones Opening Day to Thanksgiving due to lack of snow

Opening Day isn't Friday after all.

Vail Mountain announced Tuesday morning that Opening Day has been postponed to Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

“Vail Mountain is dedicated to providing the best snow surface conditions for our guests,” said Doug Lovell, Vail chief operating officer, in a news release. “Our mountain operations team is taking advantage of every opportunity to make snow in anticipation of opening on Nov. 23. We are hopeful that the colder temps and snow in the forecast for later this week will be impactful, and we look forward to providing our guests with a quality opening day ski and snowboard experience.”

Everyone is eager to begin the season and with current conditions we are targeting Thurs. Nov. 23 for opening day. We are dedicated to providing our guests with the best early-season conditions & will continue to focus our efforts on opening with a high-quality snow surface. pic.twitter.com/5BDxzSWelp — Vail (@vailmtn) November 14, 2017

Beaver Creek is still scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This is the second straight year Vail has been forced to delay its opening because of unfavorable snow conditions. The 2016-17 season opening was postponed by a week, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25. A foot of natural snow fell during that week, ensuring good conditions.

Epic Pass holders eager to get in some turns still have nearby options. Breckenridge and Keystone both opened on schedule last week, and Arapahoe Basin has been open since October.