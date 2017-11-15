Valley Visual Art Show waiting list accepting applications

Carbondale Arts' annual Valley Visual Art Show is accepting applications for its wait list. The application period opened Monday, and more than 50 applications have already been received. The show highlights artists in "816" area codes who are new or current members of Carbondale Arts. The event itself will take place Jan. 12-Feb. 16. All art most be original, for sale, created within the past year and not previously shown at R2 Gallery. Artists will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply at carbondalearts.com, or call Brian Colley with questions at 963-1680.