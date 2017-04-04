Info on vehicle sought in relation to Rifle vandalism | PostIndependent.com

As the investigation into the spree of vandalism in Rifle and Silt last week continues, the Rifle Police Department today released surveillance photos of a vehicle that had been seen in the area. The vehicle is a 1999-2004 second-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and appears to be silver in color, though the police report notes it could also be a light gold color.

The vandalism occurred sometime during the evening of March 27 or early morning on March 28 and resulted in window damage to approximately 34 cars, three businesses and one home.

The random nature of the attack had Rifle Chief of Police Tommy Klein perplexed, as street blocks throughout Rifle were either attacked or not with no clear motivation. Some blocks had multiple cars with windows shot out while others had none.

Authorities think the spree is connected to a similar incident that occurred in Silt the same night. Sgt. Mike Kite with the Silt Police Department said it appears that someone drove the street in downtown Silt and fired a pellet at one of the storefront windows at approximately 11:45 p.m. March 27.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is asked to call the Rifle Police Department at 970-665-6500 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers at 970-945-0101.