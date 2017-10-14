Veterans can get free flu shots in Glenwood and Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Veterans Health Care System is offering no-cost flu shots to any veterans who can provide proof of military service. Veterans do not have to be enrolled with the health system to get vaccinated.

This year the vaccine purchased by the Veterans Administration covers four flu strains and is considered to be a good match for flu strains already active in the United States.

Although the shot is provided at no cost to the veteran, if the veteran has private health insurance, the private insurance may be billed.

Veterans who have an egg allergy are no longer automatically disqualified from receiving the vaccine. These veterans are encouraged to discuss their situation with the nurse supervising the flu shot clinic at their location.

Here are times to get vaccinations:

Grand Junction VA Medical Center Walk-In Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Two special drive-through clinics: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

Glenwood Veterans Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.