Walk for Hope takes places Saturday in Two Rivers Park

The fifth annual Walk for Hope, a ceremony and walk where families gather together to acknowledge, honor and celebrate their babies who are no longer with us, takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Two Rivers Park. The walk is presented by One Moment, which seeks to create support and provide peace and hope to those affected by pregnancy and infant loss. Organizers say it is a healing event as it encourages parents to acknowledge their loss and helps them to know that they are not alone on their journey.

The event will feature a guest speaker, a live musical tribute, reading of babies' names, a live butterfly release, and a half mile walk. There will also be wildflower seed paper notes for families to write a note to their baby and take home to save or to plant. This year's speaker is Gina Harris, CEO of Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep, an nonprofit organization based out of Denver that provides the gift of remembrance photography internationally to parents suffering the loss of a baby.

Those interested can register at http://www.one-moment.org.