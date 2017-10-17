What is Colorado’s favorite Halloween candy?

Coloradans melt the most for Milky Ways, according to ten years of sale data from CandyStore.com.

The site sells candy in bulk to all 50 states and used that sweet knowledge to compile a map of each state’s Top 3 candies.

Colorado’s favorites are Milky Way, followed by Twix and Hershey Kisses.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend an estimated $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year. That’s a lot of caramel and nougat.

Source: CandyStore.com.