What to do around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 11/10/17-11/16/17

GLEN-A-PALOOZA

Friday, 4-9:30 p.m. The bridge is open—and so are downtown businesses! The second Friday of each month is Glen-a-palooza, and as always, there are a number of reasons to get downtown. A few: Cooper Corner Gallery will feature all of its members in "The Magical Gift of Art" reception; among them is new member Vallee Noone. The gallery will also give away 20 artist-made gifts at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Multimedia artist Allyson Armstrong's work (pictured) will be highlighted at Artists Mercantile. Music and sales will take place throughout the area.

Downtown Glenwood Springs | Free | facebook.com/glenapalooza

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB: PAINTERS STAGE

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club returns for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. Kick off the fun with Painters Stage, the gypsy/reggae trio of Noemi, Kristof and Max Kosmowski.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

COMEDY NIGHT

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Marble Distilling's monthly comedy night features an all-star lineup for November. Steve Gastineau will headline, with his sharp social commentary. John Tole will open with a fast-paced set examining all manner of things.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

NIKKI BOXER

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Encore performance! Thunder River Theatre Company's Diva Cabaret series continues with Nikki Boxer's one-woman show, "Colored Lights: A Night of Music and Memories." Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar owner Jonathan Gorst will accompany on piano. Each previous show in the series has sold out, so plan ahead!

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $25-$35 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

NEARBY

KID FLIX 1

Saturday, 3 p.m. Enjoy the best of the New York International Children's Film Fest. It's the largest film festival for children and teens, with films from around the world. This is the first of two programs highlighting audience favorites and winners from the 2017 festival, and it's recommended for ages 3 to 7.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $5 advance, $8 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Austen Point of View: Book vs. Screenplay

Monday, 6 p.m. TACAW (the Art Campus at Willits) players reveal Austen from two points of view, novel vs. screenplay. They will present scenes and compare and discuss with the audience.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-4311 | tacaw.org

Plan ahead

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Concert

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Fifty area students, ranging from age 6 to 18, rehearse weekly in the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra. It's the area's only youth orchestra, and they perform a mix of traditional and classical music.

Third Street Center, 520 Third St., Carbondale | Free | rfyo.org

Croon

Thursday, 7 p.m. Bassist and pianist Todd Murray takes the stage at the next Community Concert Association event. Murray, a baritone, is well-respected in musical theater, jazz and cabaret circles. In addition to classics from those genres, he offers an interpretation of many modern-day hits.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | Included with membership, $40 adults or $15 students | 303-646-7634 | gsconcertassn.org

Holiday Craft Sales

Begin your holiday shopping (or finish it up) with a selection of handmade gifts during three area events this weekend.

Carbondale Christmas Boutique

Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Among the options: stained glass, holiday décor, fiber art, soap, skin care and more. Enjoy free snacks while you browse.

Carbondale Fire Department, U.S. 133 | Free | facebook.com/cdalexmas

Emma Schoolhouse Christmas Bazaar

Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Pottery, hand-blown gass, quilts and more will be sold for the benefit of the MS Foundation, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Parkinson's Association of the Rockies. Enjoy refreshements as you shop.

Emma School 81621House, Sopris Creek Road off Colorado 82, Emma | Free | 923-3347

Holiday Craft Fair benefiting Rifle Animal Shelter

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Crafts, a bake sale and lunch benefit Rifle Animal Shelter. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | Free | rifleanimalshelter.com

