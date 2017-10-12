Where to get a Friday the 13th tattoo in Glenwood Springs

A sort of tradition in the tattoo world is to offer discounted flash tattoos — meaning a simple pre-drawn design — on Friday the 13th. Some local Glenwood Springs shops are getting in on the action tomorrow. Because what’s better than making a superstition permanent?

White Lodge Tattoo & Gallery

824 Grand Ave.

White Lodge will release their Friday the 13th flash day of. Prices will range from $60-$100. The shop minimum is usually $100. Those interested in ink will have to come to the shop in person to see the designs. Tattoos will be given on a first-come basis from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The flash will still be available through Halloween.

Hole in the Wall Tattoos & Piercing Inc.

710 Grand Ave.

Artist Kat Maxman will be doing a $40 flash this Friday. Designs include aliens, skateboards and pop culture references to “Beavis and Butthead” and “IT.” Again, it’s first come, first serve.

Spyder Rose Tattoo

821 Grand Ave.

Spyder Rose will be offering a $60 flash. In addition, they will also be tattooing the number “13” for $13.