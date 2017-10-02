White House says now is no time for gun debate

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the day after the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s history is not the time to renew a debate over gun control.

Sanders was asked Monday during the press briefing that there is a “time and place” for a debate but that is “not the place we’re in at this moment.”

She said President Donald Trump was focused on the victims and stressed that it was a “time to unite the country.”

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama frequently used mass shootings to call for stricter gun control laws. Trump did not mention firearms during his remarks earlier Monday after a gunman in Las Vegas and killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others.

The Republican president has cast himself as a friend to firearms owners and the powerful National Rifle Association lobby.

Trump delivered a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Recommended Stories For You

Trump said in a somber White House address that: “in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.”

He said that “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil” and “our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

The CIA is advising caution on “jumping to conclusions” after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting.

Agency spokesman Jonathan Liu says U.S. intelligence agencies are aware of the claim of responsibility. But he says people shouldn’t rush to judgment “before the facts are in.”

The CIA is deferring to law enforcement on the status of the investigation.

Without providing any evidence, the Islamic State group on Monday said the gunman in the mass shooting in Las Vegas was “a soldier” from its ranks who had converted to Islam months ago.

The White House says that Trump has spoken to the Nevada governor, the Las Vegas mayor and the Las Vegas sheriff about the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying “for the entire nation to find unity and peace.”