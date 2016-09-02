Women who survived cancer paraglide — ‘Why not?’ | PostIndependent.com

Deborah Williams and Ruth Barber, who is in her late 70s, celebrated Williams’s 65th birthday by jumping from a mountain and gliding over the Roaring Fork River on Thursday morning . And why wouldn’t? After all, they both beat the odds and survived cancer.

“When Ruth said ‘lets go paragliding’ I thought why not?,” William’s said. The two met at the local cancer support group Walk and Talk which meets weekly at Valley View Hospital. The group is for cancer patients, past or present as well as friends and family members to come together once a week and surround themselves by other people who understand the struggles of cancer.

“Its so beneficial to talk to other cancer survivors,” Williams said.

The Walk and Talk group was there to wave and cheer on the ladies as they landed after their glide down from the sky.

“It was so nice seeing these people out here waving and cheering us on,” Williams said. “It was so wonderful.”

This was Barber’s second time paragliding, however, both women said they would do it again in a heart-beat. “Life is short and you just have to enjoy it,” Williams said.