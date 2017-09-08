Wounded veteran, snowboarder Ennis to see her Ironbridge home

A new house in the Ironbridge neighborhood south of Glenwood Springs is waiting for U.S. Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis, a veteran who suffered numerous injuries in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2012.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Ennis will enter her new home for the first time. Building Homes for Heroes, a nonprofit organization that builds or modifies homes and gives them mortgage-free to veterans and their families, has partnered with local builder RM Construction during the past year to construct the home.

Ennis is moving to Colorado in pursuit of her dream of competing in snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ennis has endured more than 40 surgeries in the past five years, including the amputation of her left leg above the knee. Her new home at Ironbridge was designed and built with the understanding that, despite being athletic and active now, she may be faced with future surgeries or physical setbacks in the years ahead. The one-level, clean design features wide hallways and rooms that will be easy to navigate for Ennis, even if she uses a wheelchair.

Building Homes for Heroes invites the community to celebrate Ennis and her new home by coming to Ironbridge at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The festivities will begin with a mile-long parade through Ironbridge, beginning at the southern entrance to the subdivision.

Ennis will be escorted through the subdivision in a convertible along River Bend Way to her new home on Blue Heron Vista. Boy Scouts and area veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade, and the public is welcome to cheer along the parade route.

Attendees should park in the Ironbridge Golf Course/Grill parking lot and watch the parade anywhere along River Bend Way. Following the parade, RM Construction, Building Homes for Heroes and Ennis will all briefly speak at the home before she views the property.