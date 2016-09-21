Wreck backs up I-70 eastbound | PostIndependent.com

All lanes are back open after a wreck early this morning backed up Interstate 70 traffic for hours in the eastbound lane.

However, the eastbound side of the interstate had an extensive traffic que when the lanes were opened up at about 7:47 a.m.

Some details are still unclear, but the wreck involved a moving truck and a FedEx truck.

Emergency responders got the call at 4:48 a.m. The wreck had taken out about 30 to 40 feet of guard rail. A 46-year-old Utah woman driving the moving truck was transported to an unknown hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 45-year-old man driving the FedEx truck was not injured, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

The Post Independent is continuing to seek information on this story.