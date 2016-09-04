YouthEntity lands $100K grant | PostIndependent.com

YouthEntity has received a $100,000 Daniels Fund grant to support and expand its financial literacy programs in current service areas and more broadly in western Colorado.

The grant will support a program called “I am financial knowledge” for grades five through eight, and “Banking on Your Future” for high school students. The program is a joint effort between YouthEntity and Alpine Bank.

Last academic year, YouthEntity served 2,700 students, including 1,830 who participated in a personal financial literacy workshop in schools in Garfield, Pitkin, Summit, Mesa and Eagle counties. Students earn cash awards of as much as to $15 each for a perfect test score.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation that provides help to residents of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. For more details, visit www.danielsfund.org.