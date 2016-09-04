 YouthEntity lands $100K grant | PostIndependent.com

Back to: News

YouthEntity lands $100K grant

YouthEntity has received a $100,000 Daniels Fund grant to support and expand its financial literacy programs in current service areas and more broadly in western Colorado.

The grant will support a program called “I am financial knowledge” for grades five through eight, and “Banking on Your Future” for high school students. The program is a joint effort between YouthEntity and Alpine Bank.

Last academic year, YouthEntity served 2,700 students, including 1,830 who participated in a personal financial literacy workshop in schools in Garfield, Pitkin, Summit, Mesa and Eagle counties. Students earn cash awards of as much as to $15 each for a perfect test score.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation that provides help to residents of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. For more details, visit www.danielsfund.org.

Trending In: News

Robin McMillan

Judge resentences county embezzler to 9 years in prison

Crime Briefs: New Castle man accused of cross-country stalking

Delbert Willeford

Two arrested in 2015 I-70 rest area stabbing

Carbondale couple arrested for fraudulently collecting public benefits