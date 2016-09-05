Ad director: Thanks for the welcoming start | PostIndependent.com

I am a Coloradan by marriage, but this state is only the second that I have called home from a field of nine. I am a Buckeye by birth and a Tar Heel graduate, but my roots are going to grow deep in our wonderful state. Moving to Colorado in 2012 was the first time for me living west of the Mississippi River, and quite frankly, I would be hard pressed to ever leave here.

As a child, my dad’s jobs in retail information technology moved us two times, and in my professional career, I have had the opportunities to develop my knowledge and skills in many different companies and media positions. My career started on the editorial side at my college newspaper in order to get a good grade in my journalism newswriting class. While I didn’t continue down the news path, I realized that my true passion was in the sales and marketing world helping businesses reach their target customers.

I have worked for small boutique advertising agencies, four major newspaper conglomerates, managed a radio station and published a magazine. The experience that I gained has been priceless, and I am excited to bring my best practices to the Roaring Fork Valley.

A lot of my mentors have always talked about the “good old days” in media, and I am fortunate to have learned why those days were truly good, even though I didn’t get to experience them firsthand.

Many of my friends and family ask why I stay in the “newspaper” industry, and my answer is simple: “Because what we do for our advertisers works.” In fact, I have often told rooms of people that I plan on retiring in this industry, which won’t happen until at least 25 years from today. After the room stops gasping, I explain why our industry is alive and well.

If you are a business, the goal is to make a profit (thank you, MBA program, for that lesson). If you are a customer, you want the right product or service at the right price (thank you, economics 101 at Chapel Hill).

My job is simple: make sure to get the right businesses and the right customers together. In today’s world, digital media has made my job easier, especially when you have a credible mass-reach news vehicle such as The Post Independent.

Businesses can run a campaign in our daily print edition and reach 89 percent of our market. This solution may sound sufficient, but adding a targeted digital campaign will enhance a business’s reach. Our print and digital marketing solutions can help your business reach the masses and target the intenders who are ready to purchase. Marketing is more than a one-time message or offer; it is about the long-term sustainability of keeping a business profitable.

OK, let me get off my soapbox and tell you more about me.

I am married to the most wonderful woman, Corrinn, whom I met after moving to Colorado. We married in Beaver Creek because we love the mountains, and now we feel so lucky to actually get to call them home. We both enjoy skiing, but our 2016-17 season will be limited because of the birth of our son this November. We have twin boys, Adrian and Elijah, who turn 16 in November. While they will be staying with their dad in Parker, our boys will be here most weekends and holidays.

In our leisure time, you may encounter us on a trail, in the hot springs or out for dinner or a show. We enjoy being outside, but sitting on our front porch enjoying our two dogs — a German shorthaired pointer and a black Labrador retriever — is our absolute favorite spot.

Corrinn and I love to be involved in our community, and Garfield County will be no exception. I look forward to meeting you and seeing how the Post Independent can serve you better, whether you are a reader, an advertiser or both.

One of the best lessons I learned from a professor was “Find something you love and get someone to pay you to do it.” I go to work every day knowing that my company makes this community stronger — from providing information to helping businesses grow.

Brad Howard is the Post Independent’s director of advertising.