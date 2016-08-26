Colo House majority leader: I’m in for Hillary | PostIndependent.com

The presidential primary season is over, and the nation now turns to one of the most historic general elections ever — and the stakes couldn’t be higher, especially for women.

Donald Trump has a decades-long history of disrespecting women. Trump has compared women to pigs, degraded them and judged them based on their looks. And he’s even called for women who have abortions to face “some form of punishment.”

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Fox News’ CEO Roger Ailes, Trump belittled the women who made those allegations public as “complaining.” He even went so far as to say that if his daughter were in a similar situation, he hoped she would “find another career or another company.”

This type of victim blaming is reprehensible. Trump appears to think that harassers should get to keep their jobs and that women who are harassed should keep their mouths shut and find new jobs. But the problem is, most women don’t have the financial resources to go out and find a new job. Victims should not be the ones who have to upend their lives. Trump’s rhetoric is offensive, unacceptable and disqualifies him from the White House.

During the campaign, Trump has accused Hillary Clinton of playing the “woman card” on the campaign trail — a direct attack on her bold agenda to address the challenges facing women, families and our economy.

It’s true — Hillary has stood up for women her entire life. She has put forward proposals to put in place paid family leave, ensure access to child care, increase the minimum wage, close the pay gap and protect women’s health. For working Americans, these are pocketbook issues that impact all families. As Hillary has said on the campaign trail: “If talking about equal pay and paid leave and more opportunities for women and girls is playing the gender card, then deal me in.”

Hillary, count me in.

From the skyrocketing cost of child care to unequal paychecks, American families are facing tough challenges. We need a champion in the White House — and Hillary is that champion. Hillary has a record of delivering results that make a real difference in people’s lives. As first lady, she fought to get health care for 8 million children. As a senator, she championed the Paycheck Fairness Act and cosponsored the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to help close the pay gap.

The challenges affecting women’s lives are inextricably linked with economic issues. When women do better economically, families do better and so do their communities.

How do we stop Trump and his dangerous rhetoric and build a better future for our families? By voting. In November we can send a clear message to Trump: We don’t need divisive rhetoric that tears us apart; we need a leader who can deliver results that will make real differences in the lives of every American.

At the ballot box, we’ll show Trump that his bluster and bigotry have no place in America — and stand with Hillary to break down the barriers holding women — and families — back.

Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, is the Colorado House of Representatives majority leader.