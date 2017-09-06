A few changes at New Castle market this week

This week we have a few changes to announce. Our supplier for our chili roast that was to take place during the Sept. 21 market has informed us that the Durango chilis are going to be ready a week earlier this year. What we have done is to move this chili roasting event up to Sept. 14 and eliminated the Sept. 21 market. So, you only have two more weeks to enjoy the market!

Our farmer, Juicy Acres will not be coming for the last two weeks. However, we have another local farmer from Silt; Abundant TerrAced Earth with her Certified Organic vegetables. Terry has been at the market for a few weeks offering a variety of vegetables so you'll know her if you've come before. Her vegetables are beautiful and reasonably priced. Find her in the back under the trees where Juicy Acres was. Come in early for a good selection.

Our music this week comes to us from Whiskey Stomp. They play great rock and lively music to keep your foot tapping. Food offerings range from yummy hot dogs, tacos and tamales and snack goodies from Mac's Snack Shack and Upper Crust Bakery. And we should have Kolecki's Hot Hungarian Pepper Relish this week, as well as her dill pickles and we will have bread & butter pickles after we had a few requests last week. Don't forget the weekly drawing is still underway. Tickets are just $1. We use the money to support market activities and hire the bands each year.

Come on in. Sit on the circle or bring a chair and enjoy the evening with us from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Before long the season will end and you'll have to wait until next year.