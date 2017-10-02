Inside the Chamber: Keeping Up with the Joneses

I was a child when I first heard the phrase "keeping up with the Joneses." This expression, used in many parts of the English-speaking world, refers to the comparison to one's neighbor as a benchmark for social class; trying to emulate or not be outdone by one's neighbors. As an adult, I think of it whenever my own neighbors spruce up their lawns or properties, prompting me to rush outside to do the same.

As the monumental Grand Avenue Bridge project takes shape and its sister pedestrian bridge connects two areas of Glenwood Springs, I've noticed various capital projects throughout the community. It's refreshing to see businesses investing time and resources into infrastructure and enhancements that renew this municipality to match those fabulous spans. There is not enough space in this article to list all the improvements I've seen, but perhaps you will notice these and others with fresh eyes next time you walk, bike or bus through the detour route or construction areas.

New construction, updated facades and remodels on Grand Avenue include: Rivers restaurant's new deck, Alpine Bank, Wendy's, the Tamarack Building, Glenwood Escape Room, Bank of Colorado and Toad and Co. On the west wing of Grand, Book Train has a bright new facade and the historic building at 719 Grand (former location of a drug store, a mortuary and most recently, the Candlestick Maker) is in process of a complete overhaul. On the east wing of Grand, the corner has been refreshed by Bullock's western store with the new Doc Holliday Museum in its basement.

On Colorado Avenue, the garden at Best Kept Secret Bed and Breakfast is already the envy of many master gardeners. This year, aromatic rose bushes were added to the front gardens and the six-circuit medieval labyrinth is open daily for strolling from sunrise to sunset. That quaint B&B has also redesigned the upstairs to offer a family suite and upper porch with views of the gardens and mountains.

Roofing is being completed on the historic train depot on Seventh Street. Across the street, The Hotel Denver has new suites and rooms and has reconfigured its layout to better utilize retail space on the Cooper Street side where Mona Lisa's and The Fourth Dimension are located. Murphy Brown's is new to the old creamery building on that block. Across the street, Glenwood Adventure Company's cheerful awnings and flower boxes, as well as alley enhancements, are welcome additions to the casual vibe on Cooper. Above the Glenwood Springs Library, Morgridge Commons rounds out that street's construction with an ample new meeting space.

Over the river, The Hotel Colorado is getting a new roof. The historic hotel is also amid interior remodeling, including the Devereux ballroom and signature suites. Across Sixth Street at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, the entire lower complex — bathhouse and athletic club — got a facelift with stucco and painting. Less visible upgrades were made to the underground geothermal heating system and utilities.

Continuing along Sixth Street, Summit Canyon Mountaineering has revitalized the corner, next door the Glenwood Springs Brew Garden has added flowers and fencing to its patio, and Le Soleil is a new spa adjacent to Qdoba. Blue Sky Adventures has opened a second location in the same building as the Hot Springs Pool parking and shuttle operations. That building (former location of Bighorn Toyota) has been transformed both inside and out. Siding, interior remodeling and outdoor enhancements are in the works at the Silver Spruce Inn, Best Western Antlers and The Plaza Inn (soon to be a La Quinta). The Village Inn is planning a remodel in early November.

The Iron Mountain Hot Springs has added a cooling station and large umbrellas to keep the sun at bay. High above on Iron Mountain, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park added spectacular hanging flower arrangements, not to mention the new entry, decking and of course the most intense addition, The Haunted Mine Drop.

This glimpse of enhancements throughout Glenwood Springs reflects the business community's efforts to keep up with the ever-improving face of this city and goes a long way toward strengthening the future of our economy.

Lisa Langer is VP of Tourism Marketing at the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. For more information about Glenwood Springs Tourism Promotion, contact her at lisa@glenwoodchamber.com.