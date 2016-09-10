Letter: Fixing Aspen’s traffic | PostIndependent.com

How much money have Aspenites wasted on studies about the entrance to Aspen and its traffic congestion? In the almost 40 years I’ve lived in the valley, there has been a bumper-to-bumper parade into Aspen every workday morning. And afternoon. Nothing has changed except Killer 82 now has four lanes of clog instead of two.

It’s time for a change of focus. The entrance to Glitzberg is not the problem. The entrance is only a funnel into the finite space that is Aspen. It doesn’t matter how you reconfigure the funnel, only so many cars can fit.

So what you do is reduce traffic, because that is the problem. This can be accomplished by changing RFTA from a personal convenience for Aspen and Snowmass into a free worker transport system from Parachute all the way to the kingdom. Save worker bees a good chunk of cash and they will buzz en masse to the buses.

Since Aspen is now populated with billionaires, they shouldn’t have any problem coming up with a few hundred million in tax-deductible spare change laying around. If you want less peon traffic, Aspen , it’s going to cost you.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle