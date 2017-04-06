Fricke column: Trump rules by chaos from the Tweet Factory | PostIndependent.com

Let's look at what happened in Trumpville recently. The Trumpcare or Trump/Ryancare legislation to replace Obamacare failed to go anywhere. The bill was actually titled, "The American Health Care Act."

Trumpcare is more fitting. Trump and his advisers bullied members of the House of Representatives for votes and even threatened members with primary election fights in 2018. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill minutes from a vote after confirming he did not have enough support for passage.

The opposition in the House came from Democrats and conservative Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus. Nurses, doctors, hospitals and governors also voiced their strong opposition to the bill. A few million Americans opposed the bill as well.

Town hall meetings across the country in mid-March proved that millions of Americans were upset about Trumpcare. Many Republicans were no-shows at their town hall meetings. Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton avoided the wrath of Coloradans by not holding town hall meetings. Tipton traveled to Germany (though he had a telephone "town hall), and Gardner went into hiding. Trump and the Republicans wanted to strong-arm the bill through Congress without the approval of the American people.

There was a statewide social media call-in campaign to Colorado members of Congress to vote against Trumpcare. I called Rep. Tipton's office requesting that he vote against the bill. Tipton's office was supposedly logging calls from constituents who were either for or against the bill. I called last week to see how many calls were logged against the bill. I never got a call or email response from Tipton's office.

The Congressional Budget Office report blew up Trumpcare with its report that the plan would cause 14 million Americans to be uninsured in 2018. The CBO report also stated that 21 million Americans would lose their coverage by 2020 and 24 million by 2026. There were other reasons the bill would be disastrous, but the huge losses in coverage were the big blow to the bill.

Will the repeal of Obamacare go away? Probably not. I just saw news that Vice President Pence approached the Freedom Caucus about a revised version of the American Health Care Act. If Speaker Ryan and other Republicans want to revisit a repeal effort soon, it could result in political suicide for them in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced last week that he will introduce a Medicare-for-all proposal soon. Sanders has supported Medicare-for-all for many years. I suggest that funding for this program come from special taxes on health insurance and pharmaceutical companies. They owe it to the American people after ripping them off for many years.

Having researched Obamacare extensively, I was never a big fan, especially when it moved away from a single-payer option. Obamacare has been a horrendous waste of money. However, at this point, it is better to hang onto Obamacare with all of its issues and insert the single-payer option as soon as possible.

I want to thank the Post Independent and The Aspen Times for their current series on health insurance and health care in Colorado. It has been most informative.

Does Trump hate America? Why is he tearing it apart? Why is he so divisive?

Trump's anti-environmental policies will not only make wildlife extinct, it could make humans extinct as well.

The FBI and Congress have so many investigations in progress about Trump and his political cronies that we need basketball tournament brackets to follow them.

Time magazine's April 3 issue examined the Trump presidency so far. The cover page was titled: "Is Truth Dead?" In the cover story, Time writers analyzed and measured the lies told by Trump since he took office. Time found that Trump lies considerably to create chaos to throw everyone off guard. It's his style of politics. We saw it in his election campaign. In a polite journalistic way, Time said that all of Trump's lies will come back and bite him. In a nutshell, Trump rules by chaos from the Tweet Factory (the White House).

So if we, the American people, are being subjected to so many lies from Trump, how can we trust him? I am concerned that we have a dangerous situation in the White House. The Trump presidency is creating the perfect storm for a political revolution in 2018 and 2020.

Randy Fricke lives in New Castle. He is an environmental advocate and political activist and the author of "If I Were President/Saving Main Street America."